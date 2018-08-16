NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk police were on the scene of a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo Thursday, according to a tweet on the department's Twitter page.
The bank is at 7627 Granby Street.
The call came in around 9 a.m. According to the tweet, a man entered the bank and demanded money. Police said no one was injured.
Norfolk Police tweeted and said they made an arrest. No further information has been released at this time.
