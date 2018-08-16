NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk police were on the scene of a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo Thursday, according to a tweet on the department's Twitter page.

The bank is at 7627 Granby Street.

The call came in around 9 a.m. According to the tweet, a man entered the bank and demanded money. Police said no one was injured.

#NPDNews. Update to #BankRobbery investigation. Man entered the Wells Fargo located at 7627 Granby Street, implied a weapon and demanded money. No injuries. Call @nfvacrimeline or submit a tip at https://t.co/IFxPVKEFHC. pic.twitter.com/RQFL181GjM — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 16, 2018

Norfolk Police tweeted and said they made an arrest. No further information has been released at this time.

