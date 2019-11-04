NORFOLK, Va. — One person died in a vehicle accident in Norfolk Thursday morning.

Norfolk police were on scene of the accident on Granby and 9th streets. Two people were taken to the hospital. One person died from their injuries, police said. The other person has minor injuries.

Police said the call came in around 5:45 a.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

