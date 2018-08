NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A person shot was taken to a local hospital Monday night, Norfolk dispatch said.

A call of gunshots heard at 720 Church Street came in around 8:59 p.m., dispatch confirmed.

The shooting victim was taken by a personal vehicle to a local hospital, police said.

Police said there is no further information at this time.

