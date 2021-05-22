Police say drivers injured from two-vehicle crash on Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk

Norfolk police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened around midnight in the 6000 block of Hampton Boulevard. The two drivers had minor injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a crash that left some people hurt and damaged a power pole overnight.

Officers tweeted Saturday, about a two-vehicle crash that happened around midnight in the 6000 block of Hampton Boulevard.

They said the drivers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

The northbound lanes in the area where the crash occurred were shut down while officials worked the scene. Dominion Energy was there repairing a pole.