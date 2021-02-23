x
Police say person drove into convenience store near Tidewater Dr in Norfolk

Norfolk police said a driver lost control of their vehicle and ran into the Tinee Giant store located at 600 Thole Street.
NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating an incident where someone drove into a convenience store near the Tidewater Drive area.

The Norfolk Police Department said they received a call on Tuesday, Feb. 23 around 2 p.m, about a vehicle hitting the Tinee Giant located at 600 Thole Street. 

During the initial investigation, officers found that the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a glass window.

There were no injuries reported, according to police. No additional details regarding this incident are available at this time.

    

