Police say person drove into convenience store near Tidewater Dr in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating an incident where someone drove into a convenience store near the Tidewater Drive area.
The Norfolk Police Department said they received a call on Tuesday, Feb. 23 around 2 p.m, about a vehicle hitting the Tinee Giant located at 600 Thole Street.
During the initial investigation, officers found that the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a glass window.
There were no injuries reported, according to police. No additional details regarding this incident are available at this time.