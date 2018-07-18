NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk Police are looking for three men connected to a 7-Eleven robbery.

Tuesday morning just after 2:30 a.m. the 7-Eleven located at 1161 West Ocean View Avenue was robbed. Detectives say the suspects walked into the store, showed guns, and demanded money.

When the clerk handed over cash, the suspect ran from the scene before police arrived. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

