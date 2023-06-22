Police searching for missing man in Norfolk

Norfolk police said no one has seen 22-year-old Javor Turner-Robinson since Saturday, June 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Police said no one has seen 22-year-old Javor Turner-Robinson since June 10. Investigators said Turner-Robinson needs medication that he doesn't have.

Turner-Robinson is 5'7" tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing. A family member tells 13News Now he goes by the name "Percy".

Police said he was last seen in the 200 block of W. 35th Street.