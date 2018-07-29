NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) — Norfolk Police investigators are searching for a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar on Saturday.

The robbery occurred around 9:30 a.m. at 1829 E. Little Creek Road.

The man entered the store with a gun and took money, police said in a tweet.

No injuries were reported.

If you know the suspect call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

