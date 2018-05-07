NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say they believe the man accused of fatally shooting five people at a Maryland newsroom has sent a letter to a Virginia newspaper.

Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson says the letter arrived Thursday at The Virginian-Pilot. He says the sender is Jarrod Ramos, who's accused of killing five people at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis last week.

Hudson said police gave the letter to the FBI. He declined to say whether it's addressed to anyone in particular.

In 2012, Ramos sued the Capital Gazette and a reporter there who now works at The Virginian-Pilot.

Police said Ramos sent several threatening letters the day of the shooting.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Jason Knight requested that the jail housing Ramos turn over "certified copies of all incoming or outgoing mail (front/back with envelope, delivered every two weeks)" for him.

