NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities said a suspicious package found in a Norfolk Walmart on Wednesday has been cleared.

In a tweet, Norfolk police said a package was found around 8:20 a.m. at the Walmart at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and E. Little Creek Road.

The store was evacuated, and a bomb squad investigated the package.

The package was cleared around 10:21 a.m.

