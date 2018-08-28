NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Norfolk say a teenage girl is expected to recover after she was shot Monday night.

Officers were called to the 8100 block of Hampton Boulevard around 11:15 p.m., where they found a 15-year-old girl with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Police say detectives are investigating the incident as a possible accidental shooting that happened inside a home in the 100 block of Glendale Avenue. There is no word on any charges at this time.

