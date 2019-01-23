NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating two shootings that took place on I-64 in Norfolk on Saturday.

On January 19, at 2:30 a.m. a 2005 black Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-64 near the Granby Street exit when it was hit by multiple bullets. A woman in the car was shot in the shoulder.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

There is no suspect or vehicle information at this time.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 blue Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound on the highway near Willoughby Spit and the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel when it was hit by a single bullet. The two people in the car were not injured.

The suspect vehicle was described as a red or maroon, early 2000's Chrysler Sebring with a black convertible top.

According to police, the two incidents do not seem to be related.

If you witnessed or have information about either of the shootings, you are asked to call police at 757-424-6800.