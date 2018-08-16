NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police are on the scene of a double shooting Wednesday night.
Around 8 p.m. officers were called to the 200 block of Dulwich Crescent for a gunshot disturbance. On the scene, police found a man inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Shortly after, officers were called to the 9500 block of 1st View Street where they located a second man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both men were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
