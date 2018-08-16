NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police are on the scene of a double shooting Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m. officers were called to the 200 block of Dulwich Crescent for a gunshot disturbance. On the scene, police found a man inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shortly after, officers were called to the 9500 block of 1st View Street where they located a second man suffering from gunshot wounds.

#Update. #NorfolkPD has located a second person injured in shooting on Dulwich Cres. The person (u/k age) has been taken to hospital for treatment. More info to follow. Please avoid area while detectives investigate. #NPDNews — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 16, 2018

Both men were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC