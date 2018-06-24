NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- Police say a previously undetermined death is now considered a homicide.

A call came into dispatch at 2:41 p.m. Sunday, reporting an unresponsive man in the 2300 block of Bolton Street, just off of Tidewater Drive.

Police identified the victim as Jabre J. Crosby. His last known address was in the 2300 block of Bolton Street.

Medics pronounced the 21-year-old dead at the scene, Norfolk police spokesman Cpl. William Pickering said.

An exact cause of death has not been released.

Detectives ask that anyone who may have information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.



