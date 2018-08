NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk police is on scene of a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo Thursday, according to a tweet on the department's Twitter page.

The bank is at 7627 Granby Street.

The call came in around 9 a.m. According to the tweet, a man entered the bank and demanded money. Police said no one was injured.

If you have any information about this incident, call 1-800-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at http://P3tips.com/1126.

© 2018 WVEC