Police: Woman dead following shooting on Chesapeake Blvd in Norfolk

Norfolk police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene after a shooting took place in the 7200 block of Chesapeake Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.

The Norfolk Police Department said in a tweet, they received a call on Sunday, Feb. 21, around 12:08 p.m. about a shooting that occurred in the 7200 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Officers said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no further details on any possible suspects at this time.

If you know anything regarding the shooting incident, Norfolk police said to call 1-888-LOCK-UP or you can click here to submit a tip.