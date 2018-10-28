NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A woman was killed after she fell out the front door of a moving party bus Saturday, Virginia State Police said.

The accident happened around 1:04 a.m., PIO Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

A 1998 Ford Cutaway party bus was entering the Interstate 264 eastbound ramp from Waterside Drive, when a passenger lost her footing and fell through the bus's front side door, Anaya said.

The woman, Kisha Latrice Marrow-Lott of Norfolk, fell onto the road and died.

The bus driver, Michael Wheeler, was not charged.

Family members have been notified, Anaya said.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC