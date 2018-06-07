NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Window replacement at Slover Library and Cuisine at Slover café will prompt the two to close on July 9 and July 10. The city also will close the 200 block of East Plume Street. The crane used to replace the windows will be there.

While the Slover is closed, pop-up libraries will be positioned at locations throughout the downtown area. The city said the pop-ups "will offer a full service experience in a pint-size space." People can return books at any pop-up location as well as check out books, apply for library cards, sign-up for the Summer Reading Program, or ask an on-site librarian about programs or services. Anyone who signs up for library card at a pop-up location will entered into a drawing for a prize package.

Pop-up Library Locations and Hours for Monday, July 9

Live360 at MacArthur Center -- 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

City Hall -- 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

World Trade Center Lobby -- 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Selden Market -- Noon to 5 p.m.

Pop-up Library Locations and Hours for Tuesday, July 10

Live360 at MacArthur Center -- 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Nauticus -- 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Chrysler Museum -- 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Selden Market -- Noon to 5 p.m.

For additional information, you can visit Slover Library's website. If you don't visit one of the pop-up libraries, you can stop by any branch of the Norfolk Public Library to return books or take advantage of other services.

