NORFOLK, Va. — Selden Market announced that Mod & Soul, an independent women-owned boutique, will open its second location on November 15.

The popular retailer originated as an online boutique in 2015 and opened its first brick and mortar store in the Downtown Arts District of Richmond in 2016. Its second location will be opening in the Selden Market located at 208 E. Main Street in Norfolk.

Mod & Soul, named Best Women’s boutique by Richmond Magazine, will occupy a long-term storefront space, and the owner, Jasmina Zulic, will serve as a mentor for other smaller retailers at Selden Market in Downtown Norfolk.

“I hadn’t felt the same way since I opened my store on Broad Street in Richmond until I visited Norfolk,” said Zulic. “I immediately knew Selden Market was the type of creative community that I wanted to be a part of as my business grows. I want to play a role in infusing energy here and look forward to being a part of a supportive retail community that works together. At Mod & Soul, we curate a collection that helps women prepare for work, play and special occasions. In the process, we keep the prices affordable and work to feature local and American-made brands.”

The store carries a hand-picked, limited quantity line of effortless chic and bohemian fashion, locally made jewelry, accessories, and handmade gifts.

The market’s hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A list of storefront tenants can be found by visiting the Selden Market website.

