NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A power outage has left a large section of Downtown Norfolk without power Thursday afternoon, knocking out traffic lights during rush hour traffic.
As of 5:30 p.m., nearly 2,800 customers are without power, according to Dominion Energy.
The City of Norfolk tweeted that traffic lights are out along Brambleton Avenue corridor, from Colley Avenue to Norfolk State University.
Several Hampton Roads Transit routes have been affected by the outage.
Officials remind drivers to treat intersections with traffic lights out as 4-way stops.
There was no immediate word on what caused the power outage.
