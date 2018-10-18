NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A power outage has left a large section of Downtown Norfolk without power Thursday afternoon, knocking out traffic lights during rush hour traffic.

As of 5:30 p.m., nearly 2,800 customers are without power, according to Dominion Energy.

The City of Norfolk tweeted that traffic lights are out along Brambleton Avenue corridor, from Colley Avenue to Norfolk State University.

Several Hampton Roads Transit routes have been affected by the outage.

Lights out on Brambleton means backups and people making their own traffic laws. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/o0BP0NJrpQ — Meghan Puryear 13News Now (@13MeghanPuryear) October 18, 2018

Officials remind drivers to treat intersections with traffic lights out as 4-way stops.

The following Routes will experience partial trip cancellations: 105 & 112 (Oct 18, 2018) Customers are encouraged to pursue alternate means of transportation for these specific trips. For more info:https://t.co/qLIWML2Ftb — HamptonRoadsTransit (@gohrt_com) October 18, 2018

There was no immediate word on what caused the power outage.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC