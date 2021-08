The Dominion Energy outage map showed that customers in Atlantic City, Downtown Norfolk and Tidewater Gardens were among the people affected.

NORFOLK, Va. — Almost 1,100 people were without power Thursday morning in Norfolk.

Dominion Energy hadn't said what caused the outage by 9:40 a.m., but its outage map showed 1,097 customers in Atlantic City, Downtown Norfolk and Tidewater Gardens were among those who didn't have electricity.

The Dominion Energy website said technicians were working on five projects to fix the outages.