NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A power outage left a large section of Downtown Norfolk without power Thursday afternoon, knocking out traffic lights during rush hour traffic.

Approximately 2,800 customers lost power around 3:42 after a piece of equipment failed, according to Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Harris.

The City of Norfolk tweeted that traffic lights went out along Brambleton Avenue corridor, from Colley Avenue to Norfolk State University.

Lights out on Brambleton means backups and people making their own traffic laws. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/o0BP0NJrpQ — Meghan Puryear 13News Now (@13MeghanPuryear) October 18, 2018

Officials remind drivers to treat intersections with traffic lights out as 4-way stops.

Harris said repairs were completed and power was restored shortly before 5:30.

