Norfolk-based company PRA Group holds Global Inclusion Week with offices across the world

What started as an inclusion initiative in PRA Group's Europe offices has now grown into a yearly, international event that now involves the team in Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is a part of our "Making a Mark" series

A Norfolk-based company is working to create a greater workplace culture in its offices worldwide.

Non-performing loans purchaser PRA Group is hosting its third annual Global Inclusion Week for employees.

Europe's HR Director Ashley Stump helped launch the concept across the pond in 2019.

"Diversity is where you're invited to the party, but inclusion is when you're asked to dance," Stump said. "Diverse thought is very key to what's making PRA Group successful, and that was a key driver for me wanting to make sure that that took place."

Originally known as National Inclusion Week in Europe, the event encouraged employees to participate in activities and discussions centered around equality, understanding, and empowerment.

"We really want all colleagues, regardless of gender, race, social economy, any activity, that you can come and fully unlock your potential and be the best that you can be," Stump said.

Europe's Communications and Engagement Business Partner Hannah Hague also helped kick off the week abroad four years ago. She said it's been helpful for employees to discuss issues like gender equality, racial diversity, veteran support, and disability awareness in a safe space.

"What we've seen is this understanding and people embracing each other," Hague said. "That's enabled people to have that sense of belonging."

Employees can also sign up for virtual 'coffee match meetings' with coworkers across the globe to talk about cultural similarities and differences.

"They can even, you know, specify their language that they either want to practice or to speak in with another colleague, and this makes it, you know, very inclusive," Hague said.

The inclusion effort expanded to Norfolk in 2021. DEI and HR Technology Head Tara Borchers said it's improving the company's international work environment.

"We tend to work every day across the lines," Borchers said. "And so, it just makes sense for something that is as meaningful as this that we really are intentional about a global conversation."

As Global Inclusion Weeks draws to a close, Borchers said PRA Group plans to continue its commitment to creating a welcoming and accepting work environment.

"We touch upon topics across the globe that are important to us... and help us... to gather the courage to confront things and understand how to best support each other," Borchers said.