2021 PrideFest in Norfolk postponed to next year due to COVID-19 spike

The 2021 PrideFest in Norfolk has been postponed to next year due to COVID-19 spreading across Hampton Roads.

The annual festival features entertainment, vendors, and activities to celebrate the local LGBT community. This year's event was set for Sunday, September 12 at Norfolk Scope.

In a Monday morning press release, Hampton Roads Pride said they made the decision after data from Virginia health officials showed a large increase in cases in the area.

Organizers will reach out to vendors, sponsors, and volunteers registered to participate in the event. Those who paid registration and sponsorship fees can either roll the funds to next year's celebration or request a refund.