x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

Private ambulance stolen from outside Sentara Norfolk General

A spokesperson for Sentara confirms a patient at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital stole an ambulance parked outside the ER.
Credit: Aaron Kohr - stock.adobe.com

NORFOLK, Va. — Someone stole a private ambulance from outside an emergency room Friday.

A spokesperson for Sentara confirms a patient at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital stole an ambulance parked outside the ER.

The spokesperson said the ambulance was operated by a private medical transport company.

Norfolk emergency dispatchers told 13News Now that police officers with Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) found the ambulance, but did not say where or when it was located.

No word on if anyone is in custody either.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Some Norfolk restaurants will now have an easier time serving alcoholic drinks

Before You Leave, Check This Out