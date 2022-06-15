Community members offer input on proposed light rail extension to Military Circle

The future of transportation surrounding Military Circle is under great debate in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Managers with Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) presented the latest in their proposal on Wednesday. They also gathered input from community members in the audience.

HRT Chief Planning and Development Officer Ray Amoruso said studies on a possible light rail extension from Newtown Station to Military Circle are well underway.

"If council wants to move forward next year when we complete the environmental analysis, we'd begin the engineering phase, where we can begin to flesh out a little bit more understanding of cost and the alignment," said Amoruso.

As things stand, Norfolk City Council also has to weigh three redevelopment proposals for the Military Circle Mall site itself.

"If they pick one of the development plans that has an arena, obviously, we'd want the light rail station to be near that arena," Amoruso added. "Or if they pick one of the other plans, where does it go? What's the best place?"

The latest rail extension proposal follows the west side of Kempsville Road. The idea is to pass under I-264 and over I-64, with stops across Sentara Leigh Hospital and in Military Circle.

“We’re very excited to have such an anchor, in addition to the redevelopment of this area," said Amoruso. "Between the hospital complex and the future workers of this [Military Circle] site, we always say, 'You may not use transit, you're probably likely counting on somewhere to be there who does use transit.'"

Current riders of The Tide shared mixed feelings with 13News Now.

"I don't see the feasibility of extending the light rail to Military Circle and then having to catch a bus to go to Norfolk Naval Station," said Charla Smith-Worley of Norfolk.

For Smith-Worley, concerns far outweigh the benefits of this project as it's presented now.

"I just think that this is a potential nightmare as far as the traffic and such," she said.

HRT leaders said, if things go as planned, construction would begin in late 2027.

"I believe that there definitely is a great potential future with this," said Aaron Cotterrell of neighboring Virginia Beach. He said he's looking forward to seeing the project fully realized. "Whatever they choose to construct here [at Military Circle], it would be incredibly beneficial to be able to come and go from here with the available light rail option."

Efforts to secure funding are also underway. Project managers said it will take a collaboration of federal, state and local money.

They said this entire project could cost anywhere between $350 million to $400 million in present-day.

Those interested in learning more about the light rail expansion to Military Circle can attend either of the following community workshops.

Thursday, June 16, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Newtown Road Station Pop-Up (6201 Curlew Drive)

Thursday, June 16, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Calvary Presbyterian Church (150 Kempsville Road)

More input sessions are planned for the fall, winter and next spring, according to Amoruso.