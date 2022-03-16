Norfolk School Board spends hours discussing budget, possible staff raises

They’re proposing a 5.8% average raise for teachers, and a 7.5% average raise for classified employees, like bus drivers. But some say that's not enough.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk School Board members had a packed agenda Wednesday night, and the meeting went well into the night.

Its members were poised to vote on the budget for the upcoming school year.

In that budget, the board is proposing a 5.8% average raise for teachers, and a 7.5% average raise for classified employees, like bus drivers.

But some employees and community members took the microphone to say: that’s not enough.

"My son has lost two teachers as a result of pay," one mother told the board.

One teacher said she never expected to get rich in this profession, but her salary isn't covering basic living.

"I can’t pay my bills with what you all pay me," she said.

Some teachers told the board for what they do -- teaching, inspiring and keeping kids stay off the streets -- they deserve more money.

"Who else has that platform every single day, except for their parents, but teachers?"

One bus driver told the board she has to work a second job to make ends meet.

"We work from sun up to sun down picking up these babies, dropping them off," she said. "I just want to get compensated for what I do outside of my assigned duties."

Some teachers compared Norfolk’s proposed raise to Chesapeake’s proposed raise, which is close to 11%.

"When will the school board wake up and realize, if you are ever to retain the talent you are so proud of, they must pay equal to the neighboring districts?"

All 21 speakers said to keep teachers in Norfolk Public Schools, the pay must get better.

Also discussed: part of that facilities plan would be to move Madison Alternative Center to Lindenwood Elementary, while Lindenwood students would be moved to other schools.

The board said Madison is in such poor condition that it needs to close, and Lindenwood isn’t big enough for all of their current students.