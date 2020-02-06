x
Protesters march onto I-264 in Norfolk

The closure happened before 6 p.m. at the Military Highway Exit 13B, which also shut down the ramps.

NORFOLK, Va. — Protesters calling for justice in the death of George Floyd moved onto Interstate 264 in Norfolk on Monday afternoon, causing traffic in both directions to halt.

The protesters were peaceful during their march. Traffic slowly began to move again in the area shortly after 7 p.m., with VDOT reporting all lanes and ramps back open around 7:45 p.m.

