Protesters march onto I-264 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Protesters calling for justice in the death of George Floyd moved onto Interstate 264 in Norfolk on Monday afternoon, causing traffic in both directions to halt.
The closure happened before 6 p.m. at the Military Highway Exit 13B, which also shut down the ramps.
The protesters were peaceful during their march. Traffic slowly began to move again in the area shortly after 7 p.m., with VDOT reporting all lanes and ramps back open around 7:45 p.m.
