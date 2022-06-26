Protestors demonstrate in Norfolk over SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Hundreds of people protested the ruling in Norfolk, shared their abortion stories, and called on the government to stay out of people’s personal health decisions.

The fallout over Fridays’ decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, continues. Sunday afternoon, dozens of people gathered at Lafayette Park in Norfolk Sunday afternoon to stand in solidarity with the pro-choice movement. Although some people welcomed the Court’s decision, many others are upset that almost 50 years of abortion rights came to an end.

Demonstrators held signs and chanted: “Back up, back up, we want freedom, freedom! All these sexist politicians? We don’t need them, need them!”

Ammie Pascua is a mother of two, who’s also had two abortions. She said every person deserves a right to privacy and the right to make their own health choices - including her mother.

“I grew up knowing my mother wanted to abort me and she couldn’t," Pascua said.

For those on the other side who are pro-life, Pascua said their opinions shouldn’t affect other people’s medical decisions.

“They can say whatever they want for themselves and for their bodies but that shouldn’t be legislated under law," Pascua said.

Friday’s decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade was also met with cheers from some.

Governor Glenn Youngkin said he is proud to be pro-life and he wants lawmakers in Virginia to introduce legislation, banning abortion after 15 weeks.

Michaela Parris of Repro Rising Virginia said most people, her organization polled, said they do want the government to restrict or ban abortion.

“What Glenn is pushing for is his own ideological beliefs and agenda that does not reflect the opinions of Virginians," Parris said. “We don’t want this. Virginians don’t want this. The majority of Americans don’t want this.”

Parris said they’ve planned this event for weeks, but this demonstration is especially important now.