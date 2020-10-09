Push Comedy laughs through the darkness

Struggling under the Governor's COVID restrictions, the Norfolk staple gets creative in a time of need.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — From the first question of our interview, Brad McMurran lends a sense of brevity to a practice that has so often been weighed down by coronavirus over the past six months.

"My people out there that do know me, my beard has come about because of the pandemic too, and I look like a leprechaun," says McMurran, orange follicles dotting his jawline and luck of the Irish shirt adorning his torso.

That humor is more crucial now more than ever.

"Comedy gives a sense of hope."

It's why he and the crew at Push Comedy Theater have gotten creative to continue serving their community, and keeping their doors open.

Virtual content, virtual classes, virtual lectures on a variety of series, and possibly outdoor classes are all on the menu to get through a pandemic that basically eliminated live performances.

"This has actually caused me to take my job more seriously than ever before."