NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — There’s a renewed push to bring more customers into the Ghent business community, and it starts with new bike racks.

The Ghent Business Association partnered with the City of Norfolk to install 22 bike racks and two air pump stations throughout the Ghent area of Norfolk.

The biking culture in Norfolk is growing. Since the city installed the Pace bike program in April, a spokesperson says it logged more than 31,000 Pace bike trips to date.

Kelly Johnson, President of the Ghent Business Association said this provides a growth opportunity for small businesses.

“With the Pace bikes available to people, they were also riding from downtown to, from the ODU area, coming into the Ghent community to shop and eat at the restaurants,” said Johnson. “Therefore we knew we really had to jump on it and get some new bike racks.”

Johnson said she’s worked with the city for the past 18 months to bring the initiative to life.

“We have a lot of small businesses that are unique to this area that you aren’t going to find any place else,” said Johnson. “So we’re hoping that you bring your bicycle, come in, lock it up and do some shopping.”

Norfolk Biker Alan Banks said he noticed the bike racks and thinks they’re a great idea. “I like them,” said Banks, “because when you come out and you find a place to eat, you got to lock your bike up. And the more places there are, the easier it is to lock them up.”

Salesman Drew Midland with Running Etc., a locally owned and operated running gear business in Ghent, said he noticed more customers are riding their bikes in the area.

“I think people instead of having to fight and get a parking spot -- which is a little bit difficult sometimes in Ghent -- are finding it a lot easier to just go home park at home and then bike over, whether it's half a mile or two miles or three miles” said Midland.

Midland added that bringing more business into small shops only helps the community on a larger scale.

“My feeling is that more money spent at a local store, gets then used locally more,” said Midland.

The total cost for the bike racks is $51,410.80.

