Peanuts and Coca-Cola in the same bottle — some claim it's insanely good.

Others say it's just insane.

It started with a video post from NowThis Food on Facebook.

The video said the concoction is a Southern tradition that started as a hygiene hack in the early 1900s. Workers would mix their peanuts and Coca-Cola because they couldn't wash their hands.

Many southerners remembered growing up drinking the concoction and claim it's absolutely delicious.

