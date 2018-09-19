NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A black, tabby cat, approximately 4-months-old, was found near the intersection of 22nd Street and Llewellyn Avenue and taken to the Norfolk Animal Care Center on Tuesday, September 11.

The cat tested positive for rabies and had to be humanely euthanized after behaving aggressively.

If you have recently been bitten or scratched by a cat in this area matching the description, please contact Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

"Rabies is a deadly virus and area residents are reminded to keep pets up-to-date on their vaccinations," said Norman Grefe, Environmental Health Manager.

Other precautions pet owners can take to reduce the risk of rabies are to keep pets confined to their home and yard, keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals, and do not touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Residents should also report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Officials recommend reporting all animal bites and scratches, to a human or animal, to local health departments. Incidents in the Norfolk area can be reported to the Norfolk Department of Health or the Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

