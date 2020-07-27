Rabid raccoon found in Talbot Park section of Norfolk

If you or your pet have recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, please contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health.

NORFOLK, Va. — A juvenile raccoon found in Norfolk has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The raccoon was found in the 200 block of Talbot Hall Road in the Talbot Park neighborhood on July 12, 2020.

It began showing neurological symptoms on July 18 and was euthanized and tested for rabies. The test came back positive several days later.

If you or your pet have recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, please contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

Officials remind residents that, in the event of any exposure, all animal bites and scratches should be reported to the local health department. In Norfolk, that is the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Public Health Department, which can be reached at 757-683-2712. Norfolk Animal Control can also be contacted at 757-664-7387.

The rabies virus is deadly and residents are reminded to keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

Officials suggest to reduce the risk of rabies exposure, pet owners should:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch, or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.