NORFOLK, Va. — A juvenile raccoon found in Norfolk has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The raccoon was found August 24 in the 6900 block of Doummar Drive, which is in the Larrymore Lawns section of the city.

If you or your pet have recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, please contact Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

Officials remind residents that, in the event of any exposure, all animal bites and scratches should be reported to the local health department. In Norfolk, that is the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Public Health Department, which can be reached at 757-683-2712. Norfolk Animal Control can also be contacted at 757-664-7387.

The rabies virus is deadly and residents are reminded to keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

Officials suggest to reduce the risk of rabies exposure, pet owners should:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

For further information, contact the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

