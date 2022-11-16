Racial discrimination lawsuit against Norfolk Academy continues

It’s day two of testimony. A Norfolk federal judge continued to hear arguments on the case Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — School administrators with Norfolk Academy were back in federal court this afternoon over accusations of racial discrimination against a former teacher.

For the first time in this case, Norfolk Academy Headmaster Dennis Manning took the stand in his defense to answer claims the school unfairly demoted former teacher, Joan Allison, because of her race.

The school is denying her claims.

Manning testified that on the school's annual “Colonial Day” celebration, he told Allison he was removing her from a teaching position inside the classroom.

Manning testified school administrators were “under siege by a cascade of parent complaints” about Allison.

Manning said he received several “heartbreaking” complaints from parents that Allison mistreated students and created an “intolerable” classroom situation for children.

Norfolk Academy teacher and parent, Elizabeth Elder, testified on the stand that Allison had a “reputation to pick favorites and sever heads.”

She said Allison was very strict with students and assigned hours of homework.

Manning said he initially offered Allison a position with the school’s aftercare but later discussed a role as a “social justice curriculum director.”

Allison’s attorneys say Allison’s transfer was a demotion based on her race.

Her lawyer, Tom Shoemaker, said in court Black teachers are the minority at the school and Allison wasn’t treated as fairly as other teachers. He suggested school administrators treated white teachers who had complaints differently.

Manning's attorney, Charlie Meyer, said race was never a factor in the decision. He pointed out Manning never fired Allison despite the complaints and instead offered her a new position.

“The jury is listening intently to the evidence that confirms that there was absolutely no discrimination for Joan Allison,” Meyer said outside court. “The school bent over backward to work with her and accommodate her, and in fact, offered her a new position of her own creation with a pay raise.”