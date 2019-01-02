NORFOLK, Va. — A photo that was included on a college yearbook page featuring Governor Ralph Northam shows two people, one in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume.

The picture, confirmed to be genuine by 13News Now reporter Robert Boyd, comes from the 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook.

The page for Northam, who was earning his medical degree at the time, includes several photos of the future governor. Alongside the photos where Northam is clearly identified, a photo of a person in blackface and another in a KKK hood is shown. The two individuals are both shown holding a canned drink.

Underneath it is text listing his undergraduate alma mater along with a quote, "There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I'll have another beer.

It is not clear who either individual in the photo is.

In a statement to ABC News, EVMS Director of Marketing and Communications Jennifer McCarrall said, "I can confirm the picture in question does appear in a 1984 student-produced publication. The EVMS library is open to the public and does provide access to its materials."



13News Now

The Democratic governor has recently come under fire from Republicans for supporting looser restrictions on late-term abortions.

"Racism has no place in Virginia," Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson said. "These pictures are wholly inappropriate. If Governor Northam appeared in blackface or dressed in a KKK robe, he should resign immediately."

House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr. (R-James City), House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), and Senate Rules Committee Chairman Ryan T. McDougle (R-Hanover) issued the following statement: “This is a deeply disturbing and offensive photograph in need of an immediate explanation by the Governor.”

Governor Northam's office has not immediately responded to requests for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.