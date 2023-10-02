Man sentenced to 25 years for connection with ODU student's 2011 murder

On Friday, a judge gave Dooley a ten-year sentence per remaining charge, with five years suspended on the charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday in connection to the death of a late Congressman's nephew.

Last fall, a jury found Rashad Dooley guilty of several charges in the death of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings in 2011.

Dooley was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Cummings was the nephew of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings.

In December, Dooley's defense attorney pushed for a retrial. Eric Korslund claimed there were problems with inmate testimony against his client during the original trial. But a judge decided not to grant that request.

Jurors did acquit Dooley in 10 of the 13 charges he faced in this case.

Dooley maintains his innocence and tells 13News Now that he never had any contact with Cummings, especially the night of the robbery.

Three other people have been charged in connection with Cummings' murder, as well.