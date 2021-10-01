Recreation centers in Norfolk temporarily close due to COVID-19 surge

Norfolk Recreation, Parks & Open Space facilities are set to close Jan. 11 - Feb. 8, and virtual programming will be offered to substitute the January classes.

NORFOLK, Va. — With COVID-19 cases still rising at an all-time high in VA, city officials decided that the safest option would be to close the recreational facilities in Norfolk for a short period.

The Norfolk Recreation, Parks & Open Space facilities are temporarily closing to the public starting on Monday, Jan. 11. This will go on for four weeks until Feb. 8, 2021.

These are the locations that will close Jan.11 - Feb. 8:

Huntersville Community Center

Lambert’s Point Community Center

Berkley Community Center

East Ocean View Community Center

Norview Community Center

Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center

Southside Aquatics Center

Huntersville Pool

Northside Pool

There were some rec centers that reopened in July 2020 and some pools that reopened in Nov. 2020, from when the pandemic started.

RPOS said it will substitute in-person sessions that were scheduled in January for virtual classes. This will be for the classes, personal training and wellness programs that required payment.

There will also be certified therapeutic recreation specialists available to give personal wellness services to individuals with disabilities who regularly attend the centers.