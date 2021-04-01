Registration opens for fatherhood support system in Norfolk

The Fatherhood Development Group in Norfolk has opened the registration, for all fathers to get the support they need going into parenthood.

NORFOLK, Va. — A local support group is giving fathers a chance to share their stories while helping them to learn more about understanding responsible parenthood.

The Fatherhood Development Group is a support system for fathers of all ages, and the registration for the next virtual session is now open.

The class will be held on Thursdays, starting on Jan. 14 - March 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. for eight weeks.

All fathers are welcome to join the class at no cost. The session will give insight to fathers who want to learn new ways to cope with their lifestyle as a single parent, all while finding ways to understand the needs of their child.

Additionally, there will be helpful information offered on employment resources.

The registration will close on Jan. 14, which is also the day of the first class.

Click here, to register for the Fatherhood Development Group session online.