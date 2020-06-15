Remainder of Norfolk's Confederate monument to begin coming down on Tuesday

The City said it is proceeding with the immediate removal of the remainder of the monument after protesters climbed higher portions of it to spray-paint graffiti.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk plans to begin removing the remainder of its downtown Confederate monument on Tuesday, June 16.

Last week, the 16-foot bronze statue that topped the monument -- commonly known as "Johnny Reb" -- was removed in the interest of public safety, following nationwide protests of such monuments, including one that left a person seriously hurt at Portsmouth's Confederate monument.

The City said it is proceeding with the immediate removal of the remainder of the monument after protesters climbed higher portions of it to spray-paint graffiti.

According to a city spokesperson, work on removing the monument should take two to four days to complete. Roads surrounding it on Commercial Place will be closed to allow for large equipment.

The ultimate fate of the monument is still undecided. Norfolk will hold a public hearing on July 7 to help decide on its relocation, and also observe the required 30-day period to receive further comment on these matters prior to rendering a final decision.