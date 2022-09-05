Lake Taylor High School students held after report of of weapon at school

The Norfolk Police Department said it received a report that someone at Lake Taylor High School had a weapon. That prompted lockdowns at the high and middle schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Police officers said they detained two Lake Taylor High School students Monday after officers received a report of someone with a weapon on campus.

Because of the report, and the subsequent investigation, the Norfolk Police Department said that the high school as well as nearby Lake Taylor Middle School were on lockdown.

The department tweeted about the incident and asked people to avoid the area around 11:50 a.m.

About an hour later, Norfolk police tweeted that the lockdowns at the schools had been lifted and that they were holding the two students.

Police did not say if the students would face charges.