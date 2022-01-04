Residents displaced following house fire on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a house fire on 8216 Chesapeake Boulevard Monday night. The residents had to make new living arrangements.

Firefighters said a Norfolk family had to leave their home after it caught on fire Monday night.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews said they were called to a house fire that occurred on 8216 Chesapeake Boulevard.

Units arrived at the scene to find a fire that was spreading into parts of the attic, around 10:50 p.m.

Firefighters were able to have the flames under control by 11:11 p.m.

Officials said the individuals who lived in the home did not get hurt, but they had to make arrangements for a place to stay.