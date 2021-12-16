Crews battle two separate fires in Norfolk, residents displaced

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said a person was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation following a fire on 4126 Llewelyn Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — Crews in Norfolk battled two separate fires just a mile apart from one another early Thursday morning.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the first fire occurred around 2:52 a.m. at 4126 Llewelyn Avenue.

Medics took one person from the first scene to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Shortly after, crews responded to a second fire, that happened at a house on 234 West 31st Street. The call came in around 4:18 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters said no one was injured from the house fire, but the residents had to relocate. The Red Cross helped them to coordinate living arrangements.

The Chesapeake Fire Department and Virginia Beach Fire Department assisted Norfolk's department with covering two stations while they worked on each scene.