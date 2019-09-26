NORFOLK, Va. — Just one day after Norfolk City Council passed a crucial vote on the casino project, a group of Norfolk citizens are already preparing a petition to flip that decision.

The 7-1 vote paved the way for the Pamunkey Tribe to now put in an application to purchase the land next to Harbor Park for about $10 million. But at the council meeting, not all speakers came to back the council's decision.

The lone vote against it came from Councilwoman Andria McClellan.

"It seems like rushing into this, not every question has been answered," one resident said at Tuesday's meeting.

RELATED: Norfolk council moves forward with crucial vote in casino deal

That's why Ashley Barnett and a group of other citizens are starting the petition. On Wednesday morning, they already met with the Norfolk Circuit Court Clerk, George Schaefer, regarding their upcoming actions.

"They've only given the Norfolk people two weeks to consider any of the information provided to us from them," said Barnett.

Like many of those who are on her side, she feels the public never got the time to actually read and digest the project details before a vote. Council was briefed on the details two weeks ago, which was the first time the information was public.

However, some council members and Mayor Kenny Alexander said they support the project, and people have had a fair amount of time to ask questions if they had any.

"It's really unethical that they wouldn't do their due diligence and allowing the people of Norfolk to consider the information for such a long term and permanent decision," said Barnett.

The group is citing sections 35 and 36 in the city charter, which allows for residents to file a petition to repeal ordinances passed by council.

For this vote, they need 4,000 signatures 30 days after the ordinance is adopted. If they meet that, then a referendum could be next.

"We actually need to have the appropriate research done. We need to have public hearings. And, we need to ultimately let the citizens of Norfolk decide," said Barnett.