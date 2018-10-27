NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — An annual Norfolk Halloween tradition, the Masquerade in Ghent, was moved Friday because of the weather. Instead of closing off Colley Avenue for the festivities, the Masquerade took place at Waterside.

It left some Ghent residents and businesses very disappointed.

“I walked down here for the masquerade and then I found out it wasn’t here,” said Wade Wilson.

Wilson showed up on Colley dressed as Deadpool, ready to kick butt in the costume contest, only to find out the Masquerade in Ghent is now the Masquerade at Waterside.

“I’m not going down there,” said Wilson. “It’s different, there is that community and then there is the Ghent community.”

REMINDER: Due to inclement weather, the Masquerade in Ghent will now be held at @WatersideDistVA tonight from 6 PM to 10 PM. When you arrive at Waterside, head to Rocky Mountain Grill for the festivities #locationchange @ghentva ☔☔☔ pic.twitter.com/P3MMIxgT0p — Waterside District (@WatersideDistVA) October 26, 2018

Wilson said rain is no excuse to break tradition.

“People still would have come out, the community would have come out rain or shine,” said Wilson.

Rob Lemieux agrees. He said this Halloween, the people of Ghent are being tricked, not treated.

“This is our thing, so to take it out of our neighborhood and put it somewhere else, it’s kind of problematic,” said Lemieux.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Lemieux said that not only do residents look forward to shutting down Colley for the masquerade every year, but so do the businesses.

“This puts a lot of money into all the different businesses up and down Colley Avenue and all of a sudden, we are going to move it and pump it into somebody else. It’s just disappointing,” said Lemieux.

Bars like Colley Cantina said the decision to move the festivities will cost them about 50 percent in lost revenue.

“It was a little upsetting because this brings in a lot more people than you would normally get on a weekend night,” said bartender Brianna West.

Servers like Megan also admit they were looking forward to a big night in tips, but as the hours tick away, that extra cash is vanishing like a ghost.

“Last year we were popping at this time, we have like more servers on than normal right now because we were planning for this,” she said.

The Masquerade in Ghent is organized by the Ghent Business Association.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC