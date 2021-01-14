Restoration of MLK memorial in Norfolk to be completed this summer

The $836,000 project is repairing the steel structural support and panels that had deteriorate through the years.

NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk announced the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial restoration project will be completed by the summer.

The project is repairing steel structural support and exterior panels that had deteriorated through the years.

The panels were removed in October 2020.

The final steps to complete the project include:

In April, the masonry will be repaired and plumbing and electrical component will be installed.

In May, the steel tower will be installed and the granite sections attached.

The total cost of the project is $836,000.

The city will have lane closures when the installation begins.

The memorial was dedicated in 2000 and was conceived by former Norfolk Councilman and General District Court Judge, Joseph A. Jordan, Jr.