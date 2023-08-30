'Roar & Pour' event to celebrate craft beer at Virginia Zoo

The event combines unlimited beer tastings all while getting to see the animals at the zoo.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo is partnering with the Coastal Virginia Brewery Alliance to host the first ever 'Roar & Pour'.

The event is going to be held at The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will be unlimited beer tastings, live music, games, extended exhibit hours, and more.

Ticket prices vary between toddlers and adults, and is also dependent on if the attendee will be drinking alcoholic beverages. The beer selection is going to be sampled from over 25 local breweries.