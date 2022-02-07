Roebuck residents return almost two weeks after fire that necessitated electrical inspections

Management at "The Roebuck" told residents they were welcome to return Friday evening almost two weeks after a fire forced residents to find other housing.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Management at "The Roebuck" apartments told residents they were welcome to return Friday evening almost two weeks after a fire forced residents to find other housing.

In an email obtained by 13News Now that went out just before 7 p.m., management let residents know, "The Roebuck is officially reopened."

"The electricity has been turned back on," the email said. "And the electrician, the City of Norfolk Inspectors and the electrical engineer have confirmed that everything is in good working order."

It said that the building is now habitable and residents can return to their units. It also made clear that management has made arrangements for residents whose units were particularly damaged and will maintain communication.

Norfolk Fire Rescue Battalion Fire Chief Stephanie Ramsey told us after the fire that investigators don't have an answer as to how exactly the fire started but said it was contained within a specific unit on the fourth floor. Ramsey said the water that crews used to put out the fire damaged the entire building's electrical system.

"A lot of times, water causes more damage than the fire itself, and I think that is the case here," said Ramsey.

Because of this damage, dozens of residents ended up being displaced.

The email also reminded residents to inspect their units and report anything that needed repair.

"We will be working with each tenant individually to make sure everyone is dutifully and fairly compensated for this inconvenience," the email read.