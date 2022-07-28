Former Norfolk middle school teacher accused of being Ghent arsonist pleads guilty

NORFOLK, Va. — Former Norfolk middle school teacher Ryan Elza pleaded guilty to arson on Thursday morning.
He's been accused of being behind a string of fires in the West Ghent neighborhood of Norfolk. The prosecutor in this case said Elza has pleaded guilty to one of those fires which happened on June 11, 2021.
On that day, he said Tiffany McGee's car was set on fire, and that fire spread to the family's garage. She and her husband were home with their two children when someone driving by saw the fire, and immediately let them know.
He pleaded guilty to arson of an occupied dwelling and felony destruction of property for that fire.
The prosecutor said investigators looking into recorded phone calls Elza made from jail.
Allegedly, in one of those calls to his ex-wife, Elza asked for the phone number of the fire marshal because he "wanted to confess."
The McGee family is scheduled to testify at the sentencing hearing on December 2. That date could change depending on scheduling.